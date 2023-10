Celeste Fishbein, 18, was missing until this Monday (16), when Israeli authorities confirmed her death | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Young Celeste Fishbein, 18 years old, daughter of a Brazilian woman who was kidnapped in an Israeli settlement during the Hamas attack, had her death confirmed by her family this Tuesday (17).

“The Israeli Army notified our family that my niece was murdered. They found her body,” said the victim’s uncle, Mario Fishbein.

The date of October 7, when the terrorists’ surprise attack was launched against Israel, was the last day the family had contact with Celeste. Since then, they have been waiting for updates on the young woman.

According to the uncle, representatives of the Israeli Army went to the family’s home to deliver the news, but did not provide details about the death. They expect to receive the young woman’s body in the coming days.

Celeste was the daughter of Brazilian Jews who live in Israel. She worked in an Israeli settlement near the Gaza Strip as a nanny.

The victim was taken hostage by terrorists on the first day of the attack. His family managed to escape the terrorists as soon as the sirens sounded and they went to a shelter in the region.

Israeli forces said on Monday (16) that they had notified families of the identities of 199 hostages who are under the control of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.