“When I opened the first letter, I was prepared to receive a rejection,” the young woman said modestly in an interview with the New York Post. “And then I gradually opened the letters with feedback, and each time it said: ‘Congratulations on your place at university!'”

What’s special: Galletto will be the first in her family to attend college. The daughter of Argentinian parents who migrated to Washington Heights in New York in 2000 and both work as tango teachers, graduated from Bronx Science High School in June. The publicly funded secondary school in the New York borough of Bronx is geared towards providing special support to highly gifted students. “School was always my top priority, even in elementary school,” said Galletto. Her parents always told her that education was the most important thing.