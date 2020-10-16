In the Moscow region, the police are conducting an inspection after the statement of a Russian woman who reported that her daughter was selling virginity for 100 thousand rubles. It is reported by Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to the newspaper, the wife of a law enforcement officer, who lives with four children in a departmental dormitory, found that her 17-year-old daughter had unexpectedly improved her well-being. One day she came with expensive perfume, headphones and branded clothing. In addition, the mother discovered a large sum of money in the student. After talking with her daughter, the woman found out that she had sold her virginity with the help of a virtual pimp.

The girl met on the Internet with a certain woman who offered a well-paid meeting with a 47-year-old client, promising that all users of their services are decent people. The student agreed, the meeting with the man took place in a hotel room. The police found out that the client did not know about the girl’s age. The circumstances of the existence of a business involving minors in prostitution are being clarified.

On October 1, it was reported that Moscow police found a 15-year-old schoolgirl in a brothel organized in an apartment in a residential building.