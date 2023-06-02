Spanish newspapers have revealed the F1 driver’s relationship with Melissa Jimenez, a journalist from Danz Spain and married for 8 years to Bartra, a former Barça player. The two have been dating for a few months

From comedian to pilot, with break via whatsapp. Take Spanish rose unleashed on Fernando Alonso’s new flame: Melissa Jimenez, journalist of Dazn Spain of engines, a world in which she grew up since she is the daughter of Antonio Jimenez, head of mechanics of Aleix Espargarò.

in formula 1 — Melissa was born in Liège, Belgium, and is 35 years old, 6 younger than Alonso. You started covering motorcycling and from 2022 you landed in Formula 1, where you met the Asturian driver. The journalist was married to Marc Bartra, Barcelona manager with an excellent career between the Blaugrana world, Borussia Dortmund, Betis and now Trabzonspor. The break with Marc came in early 2022 after 8 years of marriage and three children. Melissa had been dating Dani Martinez, an Iberian humorist, for about 18 months. See also Plug-in hybrid SUVs with 2023 incentives: prices with the Ecobonus discount and technical data

the message — According to the reconstruction of Mamarazzis, a gossip blog run by two very popular journalists, Melissa met Alonso and when the relationship with the pilot started, she warned Martinez of the thing with a message, and he was very disappointed.

alonso and melissa — Obviously the hunt for the photo started on the Alonso-Jimenez couple, with victory for the always powerful Hola!, which published an image of the two. By car, of course. Of him, granted. According to the Spanish magazine, Mel and Fer have been dating for a couple of months. In April Alonso had made public the break with the Austrian sports journalist Andrea Schlager, a relationship that lasted a year.