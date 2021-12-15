Navalny, 45, has been serving a prison sentence since returning from Germany at the beginning of this year. There he had undergone treatment after being poisoned in his home country. In Russia, Navalny fought the corruption of the Putin regime and exposed many abuses. With that he got millions of Russians on their feet.

“Say that no one can identify Russia with the Putin regime,” said student and blogger Daria, 20. According to her, people who see a solution in spawning dictators are on the wrong track. Also, the EU must stay true to its ideals, ‘faithful to those great ideas that underpin it. We are committed to a Europe of ideas, to celebrate human rights, democracy and integrity,” said Navalny’s daughter in her acceptance speech.