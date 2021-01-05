Highlights: Nalin Chauhan missing under suspicious circumstances since December 10

No clue of Nalin Chauhan has been found yet

Daughter uploaded song on YouTube for search

The family complains about the dull attitude of the police

new Delhi

She goes out to find her father every morning by holding the finger of the elderly grandfather. The 77-year-old grandfather also sets out in search of his son with a 15-year-old granddaughter in the bitter cold, pasting posters outside those street streets, temples, gurudwaras and churches in the city. Where they see a ray of hope. However, for the last 25 days, the expectations have fallen from desperation in the evening. Yes, she is Ananya, daughter of 45-year-old Nalin Chauhan, deputy director of the Directorate of Information and Dissemination, pasting posters with Dada.

77-year-old Devesh Singh, Nalin’s elderly father, who has retired as Assistant Director from the Ministry of Defense. Nalin Chauhan has been missing since December 10 under suspicious circumstances. The police are taking measures to find them. But his dear daughter is finding Papa on the streets these days along with Dada. Sometimes pasting posters behind the auto, sometimes around the temples. Rain also goes to the shelter. For emotional appeal on social media, the daughter has shared the song ‘Papa Jadi Aana Jaana’ on YouTube with pictures. Seeing which everyone’s eyes become moist.

His brother Bharat Chauhan has also come from Europe to find Nalin Chauhan. Bharat Chauhan is in Delhi for the last 20 days in search of his brother leaving his four year old child and wife alone in Europe. Seeking the help of cyber experts. Police are going round. But no clue of Nalin Chauhan is available from anywhere. He complains about the police’s lethargy. He says that a month has come. But there is no clue. Police investigation is underway on CDR, CCTV. Brother where appointed. Police should gather information from there. If the cameras were running smoothly, perhaps information could be found about them.

Father and daughter in search of Nalin Chauhan

Nalin lives in a government residence near Rajpur Road, Ludlow Cancellation, on Civil Lines. Where his wife, 13 and 15 year old son daughter. Nalin’s elderly father lives together. Nalin Corona was infected a few days before her disappearance. Admitted to LNJP Hospital on 23 November. Where Kovid stayed in the ward. At the same time, he also stayed in ICU for a few days. Plasma was also given due to deteriorating health. However, he had recovered from there. Recovery was also started. Sugar is a patient. It is being said that he had started staying post Kovid strass. According to the police officer, Investigation is going on fast. Ujjain was also sent to a team. He also questioned one of his contact persons in Chhatarpur. Teams are currently gathering clues and tracing all the angles.