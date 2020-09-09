All the teams are gearing up before the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins. The players are working hard and practice sessions of the teams are also going on. Apart from this, players and teams are also very active on social media. Meanwhile, a video of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter is becoming quite viral.

The schedule of the 13th season of IPL has been released. The first match of the season is to be played between Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings and record 4-time champion Mumbai Indians on 19 September. Earlier, a video of CSK captain Dhoni’s daughter Jeeva is being liked on social media.

Jeeva poses with her father’s sketch in this video. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi asks Jeeva in the video, who is this? On which Jeeva says- Papa. Witnesses then ask if you are sure if they are father then Jeeva speaks – yes I am sure.



The video has been shared with Jeeva’s official Instagram account, whose caption reads – Papa’s biggest fan. More than 2.2 lakh people have liked the video so far.

Under the captaincy of Dhoni, the Chennai franchise has won the IPL’s glittering trophy three times so far and the team will now try to match Mumbai by winning the title for the fourth time. Many of his videos and photos went viral even when Dhoni was in lockdown with his family in Ranchi’s farmhouse.