obituaryHan Peekel celebrated his 75th birthday two months ago in Theater Blaricum, a stone’s throw from his home. The television producer was surrounded by family, friends and artists who sang his songs. “He really enjoyed that party,” says Cato-Margo, his daughter.

The amiable television maker died on Tuesday in Bali, where he would celebrate Christmas with his sister Mireille and the family of his other daughter Jojanneke. “He was in the middle of life. We didn’t see it coming. Fortunately he was with Jojanneke and Jasper and my aunt. That was nice, because he sometimes went to Bali alone. That would have been very sad and lonely,” says Cato-Margo.

Her father died of heart failure. “I already miss him so much, but he was someone who would not have wanted to suffer.” Han Peekel had two daughters and six grandchildren. His wife Theya died in 2016. Peekel dedicated his last music album to her (in 2017): You bore my name.

Music was his great passion, along with radio and television, which were taught to him from an early age by his father, who had started Klankstudio Peekel in Rotterdam in the thirties. Peekel played guitar, sang (Dutch chansons) and made documentaries and radio. In the late 1970s, he received an Edison for his programs. He also wrote books about cabaret, Theater Carré and Louis Davids.

He experienced his television breakthrough with the general public as a presenter of To be continued, the AVRO program about comics. He could get lost in it and his whole house was covered with cartoons, comics and drawings. He was a presenter for no less than seventeen years, traditionally dressed in brightly colored jackets and with a cheerful bow, of the program in which children imitated Donald Duck, Woody Woodpecker and Roadrunner. Peekel was approached about the comics program for years to come. "Then I'm in a restaurant and suddenly a grown man stands at my table to spontaneously imitate Donald Duck or Woody Woodpecker."

After To be continued Peekel set himself up as guardian of the Dutch television archive. He was one of the initiators of the Institute for Sound and Vision and chairman of the MediaGeheugen foundation, which is committed to preserving our audiovisual heritage. Last year he completed the docuseries for Omroep MAX: 70 years of TV Your best friend. The television producer spoke to forty television producers, who all had one thing in common: the passion for television. The series was modeled on the TV Monument, a program in which he portrayed well-known Dutch people from 2009 onwards. "The impact of television has always been great," he said. "According to scientific data, we watch an average of 3 hours and 22 minutes of television per day. That is more time than is spent on partners, children, or reading a nice book. It is the starting point of this series: television as a roommate."



Han Peekel divided the series into four themes: TV as comforter, jester, storyteller and troublemaker. “When Swiebertje ate a piece of butter cake in Saartje’s kitchen, we had a friend. By comfort TV I also understand the love programs. The marriage broker, but also as a bereavement counselor. Think of programs like De Kist, Over Mijn Corpse, Leven voor de dood. As jesters we had Van Kooten and De Bie, Pisa, Kopspijkers and now Even Tot Hier and Zondag met Lubach.”

He wasn’t worried about television becoming less popular. “The newspaper has not disappeared either. Young people also watch other media. Social media, YouTube, also a derivative of TV by the way, but why shouldn’t they coexist? Paul de Leeuw said that his sons often check their phones. Until they go crazy and still sit in front of a big screen again. And then that nostalgic moment arises again: watching TV together. The feeling of wet hair, chips and coke. That’s not going to go away.” In that light, Peekel and his daughter, voice actress Cato-Margo, spoke together in September in the podcast C&R about the changing media landscape.

Jan Slagter, the boss of Omroep Max for whom Peekel made the TV monument program, reacts shocked to the news of the death of which he was also informed by the family: “Han was of course a TV monument himself, which for made a legendary broadcast around Joop van den Ende, John de Mol, André van Duin and Jeroen Krabbé. It really scares me.”

Han Peekel enjoyed being the center of attention, such as at the party in honor of his 75th birthday. "He did not want to quietly leave the globe, so we still have to arrange exactly how we are going to shape that," says Cato-Margo, for whom a lot has already been arranged. ,,Han had a script with the notary, which states how he would like his funeral and which songs will be played by him. I think it's beautiful, typical and loving, because then we don't have to think about that."

In De Kist, the program by Kefah Allush, Peekel said that after death he imagined going ‘to a Burgundian vineyard’ where a long table awaits, a lot of music, beautiful art, a place with good conversations. His funeral should be ‘quite a party’, he said. “I hope that people at my funeral reminisce about good memories, tell good jokes or maybe also bad things. As long as they’re having fun.”

Peekel is buried in the family grave in Laren, with his wife Theya and his mother.

