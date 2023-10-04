User Reddit with the nickname throwra_Level-Exam published a story about how her daughter found a family album and put her in an awkward position. The woman added that she did not know what to do in this situation.

The 36-year-old heroine of the story explained that she was given in an arranged marriage, so she met her husband, who was 20 years older than her, only on the eve of their wedding. The woman added that her husband turned out to be a very nice person, so they managed to build a strong family. However, they prefer not to tell anyone how they met.

However, the narrator’s 18-year-old daughter recently asked this question while looking at a family photo album. “When I heard this, I was speechless. Because the day I met her father was the worst day of my life,” she said. The heroine of the story added that she and her husband decided not to tell their daughter the truth, so she told her a pre-conceived story of how they met.

However, according to the author of the post, she will not be able to lie to her daughter when she asks this question again. “If I tell her that we got married for convenience, she won’t believe that we love each other. And she may think that her birth was unwanted for us. But this is not so,” she expressed her fears.

Nevertheless, many in the comments advised the woman to tell her daughter the truth. “She is already an adult and deserves to know the truth,” “Your daughter is now the same age as you were when you got married. Do you doubt that she is old enough to understand you?”, “Believe me, she is already thinking about the worst. Be honest with her,” they said.

