The grief of Mpho Tutu-Van Furth (58) for the loss of her father is fully palpable a month after his death. During the interview at her home in Amstelveen, her thoughts wander a few times to the man who became world famous as the first black archbishop of the Anglican Church in Cape Town, but above all for his fight against apartheid in South Africa. Leah Tutu, the mother of Mpho (pronounced: M-po) contacted her daughter via FaceTime on Sunday morning, December 26, 2021 to report that her father had had a very bad night. “He couldn’t speak anymore, but I could tell by the trembling of his eyelids that he could hear me. That was an intense moment. He died ten minutes later.”