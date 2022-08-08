The daughter demands to exhume the body of the leader of the Orekhovskaya organized crime group Sylvester, who was blown up in 1994

The daughter of the leader of the Orekhovskaya organized criminal group, Sergei Timofeev, known as Sylvester, demands his exhumation. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

Karina Kharlamova turned to the police with a request to open the grave at the Khovansky cemetery, claiming that it was not Sylvester who was buried there, but another person. She claims that her father is actually alive and in Karaganda.

Sylvester died on September 13, 1994, when his Mercedes car was blown up in the center of Moscow. He was identified from a business card found in the car and fillings because his body was badly burned. Timofeev created and led one of the bloodiest gangs of the 90s.

On May 4, a court in Moscow issued a new sentence to the leader of the Orekhovskaya organized criminal group, Sergei Butorin (Osya), who took over the leadership of the gang after the death of Sylvester. He was found guilty of attempted murder in 1998 of Nikolai Petrov, deputy head of the regional department for combating organized crime (ROBOP) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Central District of the capital. Was added 13 years to his life sentence for a number of other particularly serious crimes.