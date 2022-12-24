Pelé also received a visit from his son Edson Cholbi Nascimento in the hospital. On Instagram, daughter Kelly posted a photo of her brother, who was accompanied by his daughter at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. “He’s here,” she wrote. Pelé was already accompanied by two daughters.

Pelé has been in the hospital of São Paulo since the end of last month. He has colon cancer and needs extra care because of ‘kidney and heart problems’, the doctors recently said.

Pelé watched the World Cup final between Argentina and France in hospital last Sunday. The Brazilian congratulated Lionel Messi on the world title afterwards. Pelé became world champion in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

#Daughter #son #share #moving #photos #sick #Pelé #hospital #night