From: Robin Dittrich

After tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s luxury yacht capsized, he and his daughter are still missing. Now their former school principal has spoken out.

Santa Flavia – Six people are still being sought after the yacht accident off Sicily. Yacht owner Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter are among the missing. The headmaster of Hannah Lynch’s old school, Latymer Upper School, has now spoken out.

Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter are missing

The prestigious school in London reportedly charges around 25,000 British pounds per year for the course. After the 18-year-old’s disappearance became known, a representative of her former school told her family that everyone was “incredibly shocked” at how dailymail.co.uk reported. Hannah Lynch, the daughter of technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was a well-known figure at this school and received several awards for her outstanding academic achievements and poetry between 2017 and 2024.

The school issued a statement saying: “We are all incredibly shocked to hear that Hannah and her father are among those missing from this tragic incident and our thoughts are with her family and everyone involved as we await further news.” Hannah had recently completed her A-levels at the school for seven to 18-year-olds before travelling with her father.

Missing Hannah Lynch wanted to study in Oxford soon

According to further reports from dailymail.co.uk Hannah Lynch was accepted by the prestigious University of Oxford before her trip. After returning from Sicily, she planned to study English there. In addition to Hannah, her father Mike is also still missing. The 59-year-old, who was recently acquitted of fraud charges, wanted to celebrate with his family in Sicily and other places.

His ship, the “Bayesian”, was hit by a heavy Thunderstorm and sank. At the time of the accident, there were ten crew members and twelve passengers on board. The captain reported that the winds that had developed had reached the strength of a tornado and that the people on board had been caught by surprise. So far, 15 people have been rescued, one person has been recovered dead – he is believed to be the ship’s cook. (rd/dpa)