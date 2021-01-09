A teenage girl surprisingly spots her mother in the violent crowd that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. She doesn’t hesitate and publicly exposes her mother.

On Wednesday, a violent right-wing mob hit the US Capitol stormed and devastated.

stormed and devastated. An 18-year-old teenager is following the images and videos of the attack.

She makes an incredible discovery in the process.

Washington, DC – Children and parents don’t always agree. Normal. Something more unusual is what happened after the storm on the American Capitol unfolded between a teenage girl and her mother. Your legal guardian in a video on site in Washington discovered. With a bleeding face. Because the woman attacked a black policewoman. The daughter’s reaction left many speechless at first: “Hello mom, remember the time when you told me not to BLM protests leave because they could become violent. Is that you?”

The division of the American population, it is not just between town and country, between the Democratic Party and the “Grand Old Party”, it runs between close family members. Like this one Twitter post proves that the daughter originally shared publicly on Wednesday. The tweet is now only available to a limited extent. But by that time, numerous Twitter users and media platforms had already discovered it.

“Hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent … this you?” Also, as a boxing fan, I’ve got to admire that cop’s punch – swift and powerfulhttps://t.co/kIHxE22hou – Bernie Debusmann (@BernieDebusmann) January 9, 2021

Storming the Capitol: daughter accidentally discovers her mother – and exposes her publicly

A scene between Trump fans and Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday: A black, uniformed woman – apparently a police officer – is standing in a crowd. She’s having a phone call. Suddenly another woman tries to snatch the phone from her. The policewoman then punched her in the face. Violence breaks out. A close-up shows the attacker’s face covered in blood at the end of the clip. “That black girl,” she replies when asked who hit her. In this scene an 18-year-old discovers her mother. So she learns that this is at the Attack on the Capitol was involved. And decides to publicly expose her.

In another tweet, the daughter publishes the snapshot of the bloodied Trump loyalist and an older photo of her mother. She comments, “For those who don’t believe it’s my mother.” The US news platform Newsweek succeeds in identifying the mother and making contact with the teenager. What she says is shocking.

ON THE CODE SHE DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO🤣🤣 MINK MINK

pic.twitter.com/mljLbZN4ym – ⁶Kid (@deep_dab) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters storm the Capitol in Washington: Daughter reports of “brainwashing” her mother

Her mother, said the 18-year-old, a former democrat, was through her MAGA campaign (“Make Amerikca Great Again”) des outgoing US President has been “brainwashed”, describes them New York Post. “I find your participation in the uprising extremely hypocritical, as you have me for participating in BLM protests thrown out of the house, ”reports the daughter Newsweek. “To see how she molests a black woman and takes part in a violent event is very hypocritical for her.” Her uncle and aunt also participated in the riot.

Twitter users announce participation: Daughter sees mother covered in blood on a video

The young woman receives support from the Twitter community for her campaign. “You’re a bloody darling,” is one comment. A user offers for Mother-daughter conversations at. “This young generation doesn’t like their racist parents,” wrote another commentator. “If the relationship was brainwashed before Trump was good, I hope she can be saved. I hate the idea that his poison could ruin your family ties, ”read another tweet.

In another post, the 18-year-old turned directly to her mother: “Mom, I think you’re saying that the powerful black woman hit you for molestation.” (aka)

