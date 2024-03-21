“The Puglia region is affected by an endless number of investigations and arrests of men and women close to Decaro and Emiliano”





“The ongoing investigation concerns a very broad period which undoubtedly involves multiple administrative phases and multiple elections, including regional ones, when Michele Emiliano won and when, often, the protagonists are first municipal councilors and then regional, such as the regional transport councilor Mauro Di Noia, elected from the Emiliano list”.

Mauro D'Attis, Apulian parliamentarian of Forza Italia (who knows the politics of his region very well) and above all vice-president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission speaks with Affaritaliani.it of the investigation into the municipality of Bari governed by Antonio Decaro, on the day in which the name of Governor Emiliano also emerged from the interceptions. “These are councilors who in many cases are able to collect even 3-4 thousand preferences and frankly it is not clear how we manage to get all these votes”.

D'Attis then goes on to clarify his position very well: “The interest of the investigation is artfully shifting to an aspect that I believe is marginal, namely that of Maria Carmen Lorusso, municipal councilor elected with the Center-Right and then moved to the Center-Left who ended up under house arrest and Giacomo Olivieri, her husband, who was instead arrested. However, no one is speaking and underlining with due force the judicial administration provision of the Prosecutor's Office against Amtab (Amtab SPA Azienda Mobilità E Trasporti Bari Servizio SPA – ed.) managed by the mafia clans. Nobody talks about the ongoing investigations into the Mafia's control of important sectors of the economic life of the city of Bari.”

So the move by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi is more than justified… “What is happening is the minimum. The Interior Ministry has set up an access commission to verify the documents as happened in many municipalities. I am speaking for example of my province, Brindisi, when the Ministry of the Interior did the same thing in Ostuni and Carovigno, by sending an access commission, Decaro, president of the Anci, did not cry foul by defending those municipalities. After the regular activity of the commission, the dissolution of those municipalities was achieved due to the Mafia but it emerged that the mayors had not no responsibility and one was even re-elected. In short, a media case is being made to hide and distort the truth, namely that Amtab, the transport company controlled by the municipality of Bari, is in the hands of mafia clans. And this is what the Prosecutor's Office, not Mauro D'Attis”.

D'Attis then makes a very important revelation. “There is an aggravating circumstance in this whole affair. In 2019 for the municipal elections in Bari we held centre-right primaries to choose the candidate for mayor. Fratelli d'Italia had its name, the League had its name and we were Forza Italia we decided to support the civic candidate Pasquale Di Rella, who had moved closer to the centre-right. We won the primaries and then when Di Rella's electoral campaign began he disappeared and we even had difficulty finding him. At the time we were unaware of everything but today I can say that we are were victims of a trap organized with clear direction, a political and electoral scam. Di Rella was a Trojan horse sent to us by the Centre-left”. From the Democratic Party you mean? “This must be asked of Decaro and Emiliano, given that as soon as the Di Rella civic councilors were elected they immediately switched to supporting the mayor Decaro in the majority.”

Ultimately, explains the vice-president of the Anti-Mafi Parliamentary Commissiona, “the Puglia region is affected by an endless number of investigations and arrests of men and women close to Decaro and Emiliano. These things have been happening for years, people are being investigated and arrested and how is it possible that no one in the Center Left is aware of this careful? Clarifying is certainly the task of the Judiciary and we rely on the magistrates, but we are aware of the role we have and we do not neglect anything. Here the question is not political, Bari is a real case of Mafia with the clans that control important pieces of the society and economy of the Apulian capital”.

And finally, are there all the conditions to dissolve the municipality of Bari due to mafia infiltration? “First of all, I believe that these are the prerequisites for the access commission to verify the degree of infiltration, as the Ministry of the Interior has done well. A degree of infiltration defined by the judge who ordered the precautionary custody as “abundant”. Then I can certainly say that for much less many other municipalities throughout Italy were dissolved due to mafia infiltration”, concludes D'Attis.