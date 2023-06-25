Russian hockey players Pavel Datsyuk and Sergei Fedorov entered the top 20 best picks in the National Hockey League (NHL) draft. The final version of the rating was published on site to the 60th anniversary of the first draft.

Defender Niklas Lidstrom topped the list. He was drafted by Detroit in 1989. On the second line – striker Mark Messier (Edmonton, 1979), the third was goalkeeper Patrick Roy (Montreal, 1984).

The best among the Russians was forward Pavel Datsyuk (Detroit, 1998), who took 13th place in the ranking. Also on the list was forward Sergei Fedorov (Detroit, 1989), he became the 19th.

Other Russian hockey players also made it into the top 60 draft picks: Alexander Ovechkin from Washington (21st place), Pavel Bure from Vancouver (27th place), Alexander Mogilny from Buffalo (31st place). ), Sergey Zubov from the New York Rangers (43rd place), Andrey Vasilevsky from Tampa Bay (46th place). In addition, Nikita Kucherov, Evgeni Malkin and Kirill Kaprizov were mentioned in the top ten.

Earlier, on June 18, journalist Tracey Myers noted that choosing the best draft picks was difficult. According to him, despite the fact that Ovechkin took only 21st place in the list, without a doubt, he “should have been one of the best in this ranking.”