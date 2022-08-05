MMA fighter Datsik said he would fight against Alexander Emelianenko

Mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Vyacheslav Datsik will fight Alexander Emelianenko next. He told reporters about this on August 5, reports TASS.

“The next one is Alexander Emelianenko. I think he’s ready. And everything will be different with him, ”Datsik emphasized.

On August 1, mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko called rumors that he was ending his career due to injuries a lie and a provocation. He will fight Vyacheslav Datsik on September 24th. The meeting will be held in Moscow according to the rules of boxing.

On August 5, Vyacheslav Datsik defeated compatriot Jeff Monson at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. The duel of 51-year-old Monson and 42-year-old Datsik lasted all three rounds.