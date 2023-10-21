Russian MMA fighter Vyacheslav Datsik is ready to deal a powerful blow to Belarusian kickboxer Pyotr Romankevich in their fight at the REN TV Fight Club series tournament.

“Now I do more crossfit, I have a couple of weeks to catch my breath. Let’s go by experience, by old leaps and bounds. Of course, there is no form, which Petya took advantage of and conducted a good preparation course. But Petya, don’t relax, if my “collective farm girl” gets you, it won’t be enough!” — Datsik told Izvestia on October 21.

In response, Romankevich admitted that Datsik had a knockout blow, but warned that they still need to be able to hit the target.

“When the cage closes, there are no friends, there is only an opponent, there are rules of the fight, and we need to show it to the audience, because for the sake of the audience we fight,” said the Belarusian athlete.

Russian State Duma deputy, world professional boxing champion Nikolai Valuev believes that Datsik has the opportunity to break his opponent at first. In case if If the opponent manages to survive the first time, then the fight itself may not turn out in Datsik’s favor at all.

The day before, fighter Daniyal Elbaev said that he sees Datsik as the favorite and would like to meet the winner of this fight.

On October 19, boxer Dmitry Kudryashov said that Romankevich is his favorite in the upcoming fight with Datsik. He noted that Romankevich is better prepared physically and has better striking techniques.

The fight between Datsik and Romankevich will take place according to MMA rules; it will become the main event of the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament, which will take place on October 27. The fights will take place in the format of three rounds of three minutes.

In the co-main fight, pop MMA representative Churchaev and World Cup silver medalist Galimov will meet. In addition, viewers will see a fight between professional MMA fighter Ilyas Yakubov and M-1 champion Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, as well as a fight between Ivan Emelianenko and Yuri Ryaby.

The matches will take place at the Dynamo volleyball arena in Moscow. Tickets can be purchased at link.