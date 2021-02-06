Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Vyacheslav Datsik staged a massive brawl in Moscow. The video is published by Ura.ru

According to the source, the conflict took place at a press conference on the Kings of the Ring boxing show. One of the guests, Artem Fischer, criticized Datsik’s fighting skills, calling him a “bag”. His sparring partner Arthur Sargsyan and coach Artem Lysyi stood up for the athlete, as a result of which a fight ensued.

Sport24 writes that after a while Datsik himself resumed the conflict, grabbing Fischer, who was asking the question, by the throat. The conflict was stopped by the police.

On November 13, Datsik was released from the colony. Last June, he was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally crossing the border with Estonia. The athlete, nicknamed the Red Tarzan, has 14 fights in MMA, in which he won six victories and suffered eight defeats.