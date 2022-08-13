Russian fighter Vyacheslav Datsi said he was ready to fight Alexander Emelianenko

Russian mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Vyacheslav Datsik in an interview with a YouTube channel TRUE GYM responded to insults to compatriot Alexander Emelianenko.

“Well, chatting and chatting. Zhirobas against the drunk, the main thing is when the drunk falls, so that the fat bass does not fall on him from the fumes with which he blows, ”said the athlete. He stressed that he was ready to fight with Emelianenko.

42-year-old Datsik managed to defeat 51-year-old Johnson Monson. who hasn’t fought since 2017. The fight lasted all three rounds and ended with Datsik’s victory by unanimous decision.

Emelianenko began his career in 2003. He is known for his performances in Pride, M-1 Global, WFCA. In total, the fighter had 38 fights: he won 28 victories and suffered nine defeats, another fight with his participation ended in a draw.