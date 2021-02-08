Russian fighter Vyacheslav Datsik made fun of sports blogger Artyom Tarasov, promising him to buy a “champion belt” on the market. It is reported on Monday, February 8, the TV channel REN TV…

“Subject, I’ll buy you a belt at Aprashka (Apraksin Dvor market in St. Petersburg. – Ed.),” Datsik said.

Earlier, Tarasov was upset that if he defeated the weightlifter Mikhail Koklyaev, he would not receive the champion belt.

Tarasov on February 8, during a press conference before the Kings of the Ring tournament, which took place in the press center of the Izvestia Information Center, said that he would enter the ring with Koklyaev not for a fight, but for a fight. He stressed that he has great respect for the powerlifter.

In turn, Koklyaev said that he had already clearly defined the main directions of behavior during the fight against Tarasov. In particular, he noted that he just needs to move, leave the line of attack and cover his “beard”.

Also on February 8, blogger and pranker Edward Beale said that before the fight, Tarasova and Koklyaeva gives equal chances of victory to both rivals.

The fight between Koklyaev and Tarasov within the Kings of the Ring tournament will take place at the Vegas City Hall on February 20. The boxing tournament with the participation of bloggers and athletes will be shown by REN TV.

In addition to Tarasov and Koklyaev, other athletes will also enter the ring. The main battle will feature professional boxers Fedor Chudinov and Isaac Chilemba (Malawi), Datsik and African kickboxing champion, Cameroon boxing champion, K1 vice-champion in the African region Tyson Dijon, as well as former rugby player, powerlifter, American football player Denis Vildanov and sambo wrestler, mixed martial arts fighter Maxim Novoselov.