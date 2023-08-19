Vyacheslav Datsik knocked out Thompson in the first round of the boxing fight

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Vyacheslav Datsik defeated British Oli Thompson in a boxing match. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The heavyweight bout headlined the REN TV Fight Club tournament in Moscow. The Russian knocked out Thompson in the first round. Promoter Vladimir Khryunov said that Russian MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko could become Datsik’s next opponent.

In the co-main fight of the evening, 55-year-old MMA fighter Oleg Taktarov and 52-year-old Jeff Monson met in the ring. The fight, also held according to the rules of boxing, lasted three rounds and ended in a draw.

In boxing, 43-year-old Datsik won eight victories (five of them by knockout) and suffered three defeats. In MMA, he won seven fights and lost eight. On account of the 43-year-old Thompson in MMA 22 wins with 16 losses.