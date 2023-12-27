Aggregate and increasingly involve savings shareholders in corporate decisions by also using new innovative technological tools, together with more traditional forms. This is the task of the common representative of this category of shareholders who exercises his role with the aim of strengthening protection for them and making their voice heard with the companies. Speaking to Adnkronos, he explains it Stella D'Atri, common representative of Webuild's savings shareholders

after having also held this position in other companies such as Unicredit and Italiaonline.

“Savings shares – explains D'Atri – were introduced by the Italian legislator in the 1970s, with the idea of ​​introducing an investment instrument that could bring Italian savers closer to the capital market. In fact, the savings share, if on the one hand represents a share of the capital of a company, therefore like an ordinary share and therefore depends on the performance of the business; on the other hand, it provides some element of protection in addition to the typical share and is closer to a bond both from an economic point of view, because for example it provides for a guaranteed fixed dividend in the presence of profits, and because it offers of asset protection. They have a common representative, a dedicated meeting and, given this, savings shareholders do not have the right to vote, therefore they do not have the possibility of influencing the strategic decisions of the company”.

In this context, “the common representative serves – underlines D'Atri – as an aggregating element of the savings members because he obviously acts as spokesperson for the positions of the category in the company's relations, both in informal situations, such as conversations with the management and in of the ordinary and extraordinary meetings of the company. And if the savings shareholders cannot, in fact, participate, the representative who listens can do so and can thus report to the shareholders what has happened. But also and above all, the sole representative can attention of the company management to the issues that are dear to the category”.

“The representative – continues D'Atri – can be a useful tool for involving small investors who do not operate professionally in the financial sector and who therefore do not necessarily have the skills to be able to interface frequently with the company or even simply understand the financial information in depth that they receive from listed companies”.

Regarding the attention that companies reserve for the common representative of savings shareholders, D'Atri underlines that it is not possible to make “a generalization”: “based on my experience, in reality, everything depends from company to company, in the sense that even within Italian listed companies, there is a wide spectrum of attention to investors and their shareholders. So, let's say it also depends a bit on the cases, on the situations and, certainly, there are situations in which the companies have been in able to seize the opportunity of a representative who can therefore convey information and also bring forward solutions that make all the members involved satisfied at the end of the day”.

“There have been situations – says D'Atri – in which the collaboration with the company has led to positive results. It is obvious that this is not always the case. There are situations in which the interests and savings shareholders may not be aligned with the interests of ordinary shareholders. For example, the choice of a company regarding its dividend policy is an element that could create a misalignment between savings and controlling shareholders who could, for example, prefer not to distribute profits but to reinvest in the company. Therefore, in this case it is obvious that the common representative has the obligation as a representative of the category to bring to the company's attention the fact that this discrepancy of interests exists and therefore instead remind the company, obviously, of the of the savings member to obtain the distribution of dividends”.

“That of the common representative of the savings shareholder is a very specific role which follows a very specific regulation relating to it. But, in general, a role of representation of a group of shareholders, for example, for minority shareholders, even without having to have all the regulatory infrastructure that I referred to before, it can certainly be a coordination and aggregation tool for these non-controlling shareholders. And therefore it could almost be a professional role that is provided by listed shareholder assistance companies to understand the widespread financial information of the company to collect the points of view of minority shareholders, precisely in the perspective of European directives such as Shareholders rights which encourages companies to make their shareholders feel involved and to carry out transparent, sustainable management of the business”.

In the specific case of Webuild, “it must be said that the category of savings shareholders has been somewhat dormant for several years. In the last year – notes D'Atri – there has certainly been a revival of interest, from part of the savings members to the activity and performance of the business. Initially, perhaps the company was not used to dealing with this category but now there certainly seems to be an interest in the contribution that can be provided by the savings members. On the other hand part, a company like WeBuild, which needs to deal with society, with the public precisely because of the activity it carries out, cannot simply limit itself to managing finance, managing the business in terms of construction, construction of works. Non-controlling shareholders, therefore I am not limiting myself exclusively to savings shareholders, can be a useful antenna in the area, therefore having this sort of feedback”.

“On this line, my role has developed within the scope of the regulatory provisions but, precisely to encourage this greater interaction with these savings shareholders, I have taken action – reports D'Atri – both with a greater frequency of assemblies and therefore meeting moments for this category but I am also exploring the use of innovative technological tools that can encourage both formal meeting moments, such as a remote meeting, but also informal ones, such as simply the use of a site which however makes use of innovative technological tools, not to mention artificial intelligence, precisely to collect information from members who are distributed throughout the national territory and also provide them with greater usability of the information that is known to the market” .