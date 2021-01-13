For Toni Datkovic his first experience in Spanish football left a very good taste in his mouth. The Croatian central defender was promoted to First Division last season, with Huesca, and although he was able to continue in the elite he finally found a hole in the Aris de Thessaloniki squad, with a contract until 2023. But in this winter market, Datkovic, with intention After making a career in Spain, he was struck by the offer of Cartagena, to be a leader of a defense very much in need of veterancy. «I wanted to go back to Spanish football, I have very good memories of last season at Huesca. This is a good possibility to play again and help the team, “he said yesterday in his presentation, in correct Spanish.

Datkovic is a left-handed central defender who, in addition to experience and character on the field, has the centimeters (he measures 1.84) that the squad generally lacks in the passing game. He defended the jerseys in different teams in his country, was an absolute international in 2017 and, as he passed through the Slovenian league, the clubs paid a transfer for his property. At the age of 27 recently, his first and only experience in Spain came last year. On loan from Zagreb’s Lokomotiva, the Croatian left a very good feeling at Huesca, despite being the third central defender.

In El Alcoraz, Datkovic played 19 games. In 11 of them, the goal was zero. It stands out for its forcefulness more than for its output of the ball. In Huesca, everyone talks about a “professional” player on and off the field. «With my aggressiveness and support we can do great things. The team needs to grow, we will all do it together. Physically I am perfect, I have been in football all my life and I work a lot, I have never had problems, “he said. This summer, Aris de Thessaloniki, an important club in Greece, paid a transfer to Lokomotiva to take over their services until 2023.

Last season left very good feelings, with great commitment and “professionalism” on and off the field Jean Pierre Rhyner



«I come with responsibility. The whole team must have it. For my part, when you arrive, you need to show your best side and help. My goal is to help us stay in the Second Division, play good games and grow as a player. We can put the bad aside and do things right now. The Cartagena reserves a purchase option.