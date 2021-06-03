One of the objectives of the sports commission albinegra will not continue the next season. Toni Datkovic, for which the club wanted to make an effort, goes to Real salt lake of the Major League Soccer. The Croatian, as commented Francisco Belmonte In an interview on regional television, he received an economic proposal that “solves his life.”

Datkovic has been one of the players key in the change of FC Cartagena mid-season. With experience in the Second Division in the ranks of SD Huesca, he landed on loan from the Greek Aris from Thessaloniki and soon took a position in the center of the rear along with Raúl Navas, who also joined the winter market. Both improved a defense that until that moment was the most scored in the competition and became essential to achieve the goal.

His great performance le made him one of the footballers to bet on for the 21/22 campaign. And it was tried, but the offer from the United States was irrefutable. Now the club will search for a center-back who can match Datkovic’s performance.

Castro and Elady

In the same interview, Belmonte commented that with Ruben Castro “Some special circumstances” have to be given for me to continue and that he believes that “he is closer to staying than far”. I was not so optimistic about Elady, “It is closer to not following than to continuing.”

Both Castro and Elady have been the two offensive referents of FC Cartagena, adding 26 of the 44 goals what the team has done: 19 the Canarian striker and seven the Andalusian.