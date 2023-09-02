Summer of earthquakes in Cartagena. The ex-soccer player Toni Datkovic, the president Paco Belmonte and the sports director Manuel Sánchez staged an exchange of ugly words, threats and accusations on social networks this Saturday just a few hours before the team plays a transcendental match in Villarreal tonight. The strange departure of the player is an endless soap opera, with many gaps and that this time exploded when the Croatian offered his version of events.

Datkovic says that the club told him on May 23 that this summer he would look for another team to release his salary (more than 300,000 euros) and thus alleviate “the great expenses” of the club. And Cartagena, for its part, defends that on August 16 it was the Croat who asked for “voluntary leave” and not travel to Andorra to leave “in the next few hours” for Saudi Arabia. Shortly after it was learned that it was Efesé himself who removed the Croatian (and not the other way around) from the team’s training sessions and matches.

From May 23 to August 16, Datkovic is one more in Efesé. In fact, he participates in friendly matches, wears the captain’s armband and is the image chosen to present the second kit this season. In between, in July, the footballer holds a meeting in the president’s office; apparently, to work out some inscription settings from him. The thing is not going to more, because the center-back works with his characteristic smile and is a starter in the league premiere against Eldense.

Everything began to get weird on August 16 with a supposed “irrejectable” offer from Saudi Arabia. At that moment Datkovic is separated and has complete freedom to focus on solving his future. Cartagena does not view his departure with bad eyes, as this frees up a very high salary that allows him to go more comfortably in the final stretch of the market. The club soon finds a replacement for the Croatian (Fontán). But the closing of the market is approaching and the footballer does not receive the visa to leave.

The club thus feels “victim” of the situation, on the verge of closing the market, without releasing Datkovic’s salary and “tied hand and foot” to undertake more signings. “He’s screwing us over and we’ve been on the back burner for several days,” Breis said Tuesday. In the end, the offer from Saudi Arabia fell through, the player ended up last night at Albacete and Efesé signed winger Jony Rodríguez on the buzzer.

“Don’t put Cartagena in your mouth again”

The soap opera seemed to come to an end. But this Saturday it exploded again. “Everything that happened after [del 23 de mayo] it is in honor of those who do not have it and always present themselves as victims and to the detriment of the players”, wrote Datkovic, who said he was not “the first case” that suffers a situation like this in Efesé. Immediately afterwards, Belmonte, from His Twitter account released a few lines in a defiant tone: “Don’t make a single mistake”, “Don’t put Cartagena in your mouth again” and “You don’t have to hit your chest” were some of them. .

The president announced that in the “next few days I will tell everything” at a press conference. The sports director, for his part, also attacked the Croatian’s attitude on social networks. “While some of us leave everything for the club, you’ve only thought of yourself. Don’t lie.”

