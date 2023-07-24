Dating | “Zomba” has become the new hot potato in the dating world – An expert explains what the behavior can be

Perhaps dating apps have made bad behavior more common, because there are usually fewer social consequences for someone who behaves badly, says sex educator Tiina Svensk.

Ghosting, i.e. disappearing like smoke in the air while dating, has been talked about a lot in recent years. Now there is another phenomenon in dating apps: zombification.

Tinder match it seems nice and things are going well, maybe you’ve already been on a first date. Suddenly, however, the conversation falls silent and the interesting guy disappears like ashes in the wind.

Ghosting that is, rejection without explanation is certainly a familiar phenomenon to many active online daters. But then what is it about if the ghoster suddenly returns to the lines without further explanation – like a zombie who has risen from the dead?