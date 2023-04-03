Dating | Women tell: There is a crying shortage of men in the extreme corner of Finland

“When i moved here, i was set on ending my dating life. On the other hand, it’s liberating that there are no relationship kinks,” says Karigasniemen Emmi Kautonen34.

“If I wanted a dating life, I would probably look elsewhere.”

Kautonen is from Savonlinna but moved to Helsinki when he was young and lived in the capital region for fifteen years. Three years ago, he packed his bags and moved to Utsjoki in search of a calmer everyday life.

The Kautonen family includes a 12-year-old child and a 2.5-year-old Samoyed dog A threat.

Nature starts at the front door and seems to go on forever.

In everyday life, there are no more traffic lights and stressful morning subway rush. In its place is peace. The village community is warm and caring.

“It’s wonderful to go to the store, say hello to everyone and exchange information. It’s easy to see friends when there’s no such time regulation: when someone has yoga or something else,” says Kautonen.

She is a nurse and works on the Norwegian side. There are four twelve-hour working days in a row. Työrupemaa is followed by a week off, during which Kautonen makes, among other things, longer trips to Norway.

Utsjoki is the northernmost municipality in Finland.

The municipality has approximately 1,200 inhabitants.

The villages of the municipality are the church village, Karigasniemi-Outakoski (Gáregasnjárga-Vuovdaguoika) and Nuorgam (Njuorggán). Source: Utsjoki municipality

Kautonen has dated and dated while living in Utsjoki. Now he has been single for over a year.

When Kautonen downloaded the dating app Tinder on his phone, the profiles of free men were quickly browsed. The reason is that the app provides users within a maximum radius of 160 kilometers.

If there were matches on Tinder, they were always far away, on the Norwegian side in Alta or Kirkkoniemi. The highways do not go through wilderness, so you can accumulate more than 200 kilometers. You can easily spend more than three hours behind the wheel of a car.

“Maybe I’ve become a bit lazy, because it’s nice to be alone and with myself. I don’t want to drive far and risk the date being bad. I’ve done that because I haven’t been able to leave because of the trip,” Kautonen says.

“You can visit Helsinki for a quick lunch. Dates here know a lot about driving.”

“ “I don’t have a search on, but of course I’m open and ready to see people.”

Kautonen still visits Helsinki from time to time. One date from the capital even came to visit her.

“Here, perhaps, the distance between us became real for him.”

Emmi Kautonen likes camping. Utsjoki has good opportunities for that. The picture was taken in Nordkapp, Norway.

Kautonen hasn’t used Tinder since the fall and hasn’t wanted to date. He feels that the application is focused on appearance and longs for more genuine encounters.

On the other hand, it might be different in the south.

“I believe that the fact that I live here plays a role. It’s hard to meet people.”

On Utsjoki it is said that the number of single women and men in their 30s and 40s is disproportionate in the community. Even Kautonen has noticed that he rarely comes across single men in his age group.

The locals have discussed, among other things, that the temporary ban on salmon fishing in Tenojoki and its tributaries set in 2021 has reduced the number of fishermen. However, Kautonen himself has not lived in the community long enough to be able to assess the changes that have taken place.

Living in Utsjoki, Kautonen is used to assuming that he would be the one who would move in with her when he found love.

“Here, when you tell your friends that you’ve been on a date, the reaction isn’t ‘oh, it’s nice’ like in Helsinki. The reaction is ‘oh no, you can’t move out’.”

Utsjoki living in the church village Buckle Magga32, is not moving anywhere from the north.

“Although I haven’t heard of anyone who moved here purely for love, I have heard of people who moved away because of a breakup.”

Magga is originally from Inari. After graduating from high school, he went to work in England. After a couple of years, he returned to study in Oulu. Magga moved to Utsjoki two and a half years ago.

The best aspects of Utsjoki are the Sámi community, nature and the long-lasting winter hobby season, he lists.

“On the weekends, you can go on ski trips, go sledding or go ice skating.”

“ “Here, the circles are remarkably small and you quickly get to know everyone.”

Magga would like to do it with a partner. However, Utsjoki is “a slightly different place for dating”.

“The natural way for me to get to know new people is through a group of friends, a shared hobby or the workplace. Here, the circles are remarkably small and you quickly get to know everyone.”

Magga, who works as a teacher, is in a female-dominated field. Although he doesn’t really care about dating apps, he has been on Tinder from time to time in both Oulu and Utsjoki.

“The previous time was probably around last year, I don’t even remember.”

Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, the matches that came to the Norwegian side in the application were mostly annoying and felt pointless, because the other one wouldn’t even have been able to see it due to entry restrictions.

Long ones traveling makes dating difficult in principle. One of Magga’s friends recently pondered whether or not to go to his Tinder match’s place for the weekend.

“If you drive hundreds of kilometers, you have to be a little more sure of a person than when you see them in coffee shops. There is more to it.”

When using Tinder in Utsjoki, there are few profiles of single men offered by the application. One emerging group is those vacationing in Lapland.

“There are people who say, ‘I’m spending the weekend in Levi, drinking and dancing and partying and looking for company for the weekend.’ Sure, there are those who hike and like nature, but if you visit Levi once a year, I don’t know if we have much in common.”

In addition to winter and nature hobbies, Magga values ​​openness and acceptance and the compatibility of cultural backgrounds.

“I’m Sami, so it’s important that my future spouse appreciates my culture and language,” he says.

“You can’t really find out about a person like that through Tinder.”