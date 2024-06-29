Dating | Two people from Helsinki could no longer cope with the current dating culture – organized a matchmaking event at their home, which was a success

Dating|The two feel that dating apps have contributed to the fact that people do not dare to approach each other in real life.

The people of Helsinki Emma Kuittinen and Ofiira Ovadia organized an event at their home on Maundy Thursday, which to many ears may sound special: Heila Hunt.

As the name suggests, the purpose of Heila Hunt, translated as heila hunting, was to help people in their 20s and 30s meet other singles – just like in the old days.

The new roommates were tired of the prevailing dating culture and found dating apps too superficial.

About 30 people participated in the first event, called Shrove Thursday. There would have been more willing participants. According to the organizers, the event was successful and also started interpersonal relationships.

“There was a lot of noise,” says Ovadia.

In May after the success, the friends decided to make their event public. They started marketing it on social media and gained a lot of followers in a short time. The popularity can be explained, for example, by nostalgia for the past.

“Everyone longs for the old days, when you met people in real life,” says Kuittinen.

The event the idea was to bring together people who would not otherwise meet.

“In today’s dating world, maybe the problem is that people of the same type don’t meet,” says Kuittinen.

“Tinder has also made it a bit difficult to approach others in real life.”

Kuittinen and Ovadia point out that the event is not only intended for finding a relationship. Heila Hunt is a great opportunity to meet new friends as well.

The first event featured various get-to-know-you games and speed dating, where you chatted with a new person for a minute. At the end, one couple was also drawn, who got to spend a date together alone. According to the organizers, this program number can be expected from the next occasion as well.

The next fly hunt will be held on July 1st, and more than 80 people are expected.