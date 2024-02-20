It can be very sexy that you can interfere with the governance of a medium-sized corporate, but don't assume that.

Today Japke-d, who is finally going on a date again after many years, gives tips for your online dating profile (no cycling suits or wine on the couch), the first date (don't show too much understanding, the backpack will open soon!) and the disappointments that follow (ghosting feels terrible, as Japke knows).

In addition, remember that a first date is mainly a confrontation with your own stupid expectations, do not give unnecessary feedback to the other person afterwards and remain optimistic: an unsuccessful first date is often an interesting interview opportunity.

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard