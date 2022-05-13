Trans people started getting enough attention from the world just a couple of years ago. Many trans singles dealt with their sexuality alone, without telling anyone because that wasn’t normal or common. There were no movie or TV show characters to boost the awareness of the problems trans people have. But the world is evolving before our eyes. More and more shows have trans characters, especially those for younger people. It’s more important to educate young people to create a better future for everyone. We’ll list some inspiring trans characters from the small screens, including some British gems. But first, we’ll look at the dating environment for trans people worldwide and in the UK.

How is it with Transgender People on the Dating Scene?

Like every other group of people, trans singles get most of their dates online nowadays. The reasons for that are numerous, but we’ll list just a few:

it’s easy to get in touch with more people in less time;

trans singles who live in remote areas use them to find dates;

busy singles use them because they save time;

there are no weird looks online;

it’s more affordable;

and it can be anonymous, which is important to some trans singles.

One of the advantages modern dating sites have is segmentation. There are local niche sites for all types of people. Trans women from the USA get dates with local guys on specialized sites because it’s simple and works. The same is with British shemales or those looking for them. Joining one of the platforms for shemale UK dating protects them from most potential problems. On trans dating sites, there’s no judging. Accepting other members as they are is the unwritten rule. That might be why niche sites in the UK and other big countries grow that fast.

However, we hope that the offline world catches up with online dating. In some countries, LGBT bars don’t exist, there are no organizations for LGBT rights, etc. Being transgender in such places is a lot more tricky. Luckily, things are moving forward in most parts of the world. After learning that trans people get most dates on niche sites, it’s time to take some lessons from TV show trans characters.

Inspirational Dating Lessons From Favorite Trans Characters

TV shows play a role in shaping society. They spread new trends, warn us about problems in the world, and help us understand people who aren’t the same as we are. Growing empathy might be the general advantage of watching TV shows. However, they help trans people even more because young people can find inspiration in transgender characters. They can look up to them and gain the power to endure challenges before them. Or to get enough courage to do things they’ve been procrastinating for a long time. We hope that young minds understand that hurting people isn’t acceptable behavior, as Will Smith had to learn the hard way.

Judy – Boy Meets Girl (TV series)

We’ll start the list with Judy (Root) from the Boy Meets Girl, the first British transgender sitcom. Judy was played by Rebecca Root. The show grabbed the attention of the British and global audience. If we have to pick one inspirational trait for both Judy and Leo, it has to be not caring what other people think. One of them is transgender and 40, the other is 26, and it doesn’t bother them.

Unique Adams – Glee

While Glee was hot, it was one of the most popular, if not the most popular, TV shows. It helped millions of young people to get a better understanding of themselves. One character did more for the transgender community than any other. Being the first trans in the show, Unique inspired numerous people worldwide to show who they really are. She was introduced as a shy boy, but when she accepts her sexuality, she becomes a lot more confident. Take that lesson from her – love yourself, and others will follow.

Bill – Two and a Half Men

Bill from the Two and a Half Men isn’t that important for the plot, but he shows up in one of the best episodes. Charlie’s former lover is now dating his mom. While it may not seem like there’s anything inspiring about that, Bill puts himself in awkward situations by being honest. That’s not something everyone would do, but it’s a trait every trans person should nurture to have a better dating life.

Sophia Burset – Orange Is the New Black

Sophia Burset from Orange Is the New Black is an example of an inspirational trans character on TV. Dealing with transphobia in prison and fixing the relationship with her son would crush most people or make them bitter. But Sophia is different. She’s so strong that she remains calm and kind in most situations. Get to that level, and not many things will be able to hurt you.

Viktor (Vanya) Hargreeves – The Umbrella Academy

Writing a list of inspiring trans characters without mentioning Elliot Page and Vanya/Victor would be a sin. Even though we’re still waiting for the second season, it was revealed that the mightiest member of the group, Vanya, makes a transition. Elliot is a big star, so we’re sure that the second season will be full of inspiring moments trans people will cherish.

Now we see how much the situation with trans people in the world and with trans characters on the screen is changing, which is inspiring. People looking for trans or shemale dating in the UK, the US or anywhere else in the world can feel much more free. And if you add the benefits of online dating, trans dating no longer looks so difficult for those who are entering this new world for the first time.