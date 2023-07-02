Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

07/01/2023 – 20:14

The Civil Police completed the investigation and indicted two American coaches and one Brazilian for the crime of favoring sexual exploitation through fraud in a course on how to attract women in São Paulo. The crime that was committed in the view of investors involves article 228 of the Penal Code and provides for a penalty of two to five years in prison and a fine.

The investigation was completed this Friday, the 30th, and forwarded to the Judiciary. The police also ask for a ban on the entry of coaches into Brazil. The Public Prosecutor’s Office and Justice will manifest themselves.

The Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion (Embratur) had called the Federal Police to open an investigation against members of the group.

The club made up of “dating coaches”, self-titled Millionaire Social Circle (MSC), something like “Círculo Social de Milionários”, held a party at a house in Morumbi, in the south of the capital, at the end of February, as an alleged course with conquest techniques. Women who attended the event told the police that they were filmed and photographed without warning and that they were unaware of the course. Among the alleged victims and witnesses, 17 people were heard by the 34th Police District (Vila Sônia).

The program is led by self-described “masters of the art of dating” Mike Pickupalpha and David Bond (not their real names). They claim to live in the United States and define themselves, respectively, as “dating coach” and “international playboy”. Together, they have already taken the “students” to learn how to hook up with women from countries like Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica and the Philippines.

According to the police, the lease of the property where the party was held was signed by Mike and Fabrício Castro, a Brazilian who was also indicted as suspected of helping the duo.

After the São Paulo Civil Police opened an investigation, the group of foreigners removed most of their online content and made their social networks private.

The MSC sells courses ranging from approximately R$21,000 to R$264,000 in which tutors teach how to “experience life, dating and meeting women” based on the “combined experiences of 50,000 women from 40 different countries”.

The MSC promises to teach “the confidence needed” to “talk to women anywhere, anytime”, “convert same-day dating to the bedroom” and also “approach successful men around the world”. The case had great repercussions on social networks with criticism of the event and the course content, which could encourage sex tourism practices.

The other side – what the aforementioned say

After the repercussion of the case on social networks, the members of the Millionaire Social Circle recorded a live in which they claim that they were victims of the cancel culture in Brazil and that they were falsely accused of sex tourism and human trafficking and of promoting prostitution. Sought, the defense of Mike Pickupalpha and David Bond did not return contacts.

In a note, the Brazilian’s defense reported that it “vehemently disagrees with the imputation of criminal participation to Mr. Fabricio Castro. “The participation of Mr. Fabricio boils down to the intermediation of the lease contract, since the lessor of the property demanded that the contract be signed by a Brazilian, not accepting the formalization of the rent in question by a foreigner”.

“In addition to intermediating the lease of the property, Mr. Fabricio, due to the fact that he knew many people in the São Paulo region, only made it possible to hire DJs and sound systems. With the exception of the two occasions pictured above, he attended the event as a guest only.”























