The parent company of the dating platforms Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and Match.com is expecting brilliant business from the middle of the year. The end of the distance requirement will herald an era of romance.

Kristine Mariana (M, l) and Jorge Martinez kiss after taking their vows during their wedding in the Empire State Building. Image: dpa

D.he parent company of the dating platforms Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and Match.com continues to expect brilliant business after a strong start to the year. “We are looking forward to a summer of love,” announced Match Group CEO Shar Dubey in the quarterly report on Tuesday after the US market closed.

In the first quarter, sales grew by 23 percent year-on-year to $ 668 million (EUR 556 million) thanks to significantly higher subscription numbers. Net income was $ 174.3 million, following a loss of over $ 200 million for the same period last year.

Vaccinations give the love business a boost

Match expects an even bigger boom in summer. For the current quarter, the group announced revenues of up to 690 million dollars. This clearly exceeded the expectations of the analysts. The share rose after the trading session by over six percent.

Business had already gone well during the pandemic, but should improve thanks to increasing corona vaccinations and a return to a life with less social distance, Match Group boss Dubey wrote in a letter to shareholders. “We are optimistic that the momentum will continue for the rest of the year”.