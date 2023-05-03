Psychology Today: Dating App Indulgence Causes Burnout

Dating apps cause emotional burnout and a sense of inner devastation. About the fact that applications are dangerous for the psyche, in the author’s column for Psychology Today told psychologist Liesel Sharabi.

She explained that many people get too addicted to dating apps. Correspondence and page flipping take hours, and communication on online platforms becomes like work.

Turning pages and exchanging messages often do not lead to real communication. Over time, this can lead to frustration, frustration, and burnout. Liesel Sharabipsychologist

The psychologist added that her University of California colleague Christina Maslach has studied burnout for decades, which she describes as a response to long-term interpersonal stress. Maslach came to the conclusion that burnout can take the form of emotional exhaustion, feelings of inefficiency and the perception of other people as objects.

In online dating, burnout can leave people feeling tired and unable to reach their goals, but there are ways to deal with this condition. According to her, support can protect against emotional emptiness.

“We used to interact with people in bars and restaurants, now most of our communication happens when we are alone at home, curled up on the couch. Making the effort to share your experience with your friends will help you overcome the inevitable ups and downs of online dating,” Sharabi commented.

Common signs of burnout include feeling tired and mentally drained from browsing dating apps, downplaying yourself and your worth, and worrying that apps can make you cynical and aloof

Psychologists advise deliberate viewing of profiles on online dating sites. You should allocate a time-limited period for scrolling through the pages. You need to stop at the first feeling of fatigue.

10 percent American adults find a partner on dating sites and apps

Many app users pay money to be able to use apps. Emotional burnout in such cases entails not only psychological problems, but also a loss of time and money, the psychologist added.

“In order not to be disappointed in the process of finding a partner, you need to have a positive attitude towards dates – successful and not so good,” says Sharabi. “After all, they help to hone the skill of communication and understand what you really want.”

