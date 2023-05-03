Dating app Tinder announces permanent departure from Russia

According to the company, its brands “take measures to restrict access to its services in Russia” and will complete the exit from the country on June 30, 2023 | Photo: Bigstock

The company Match Group, which owns the dating app Tinder, has announced that it will definitely leave the Russian market by June 30.

“We are committed to protecting human rights,” the company said.

According to the company, its brands “take measures to restrict access to its services in Russia” and will complete the exit from the country on June 30, 2023.

Tinder disabled payment options for Russian users in April 2022. In July of the same year, Russians started complaining about app failures when registering or giving a “match”.