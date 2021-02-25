We must thank the independent distributors for the remarkable effort they are making, assuming risks against the majors, so that the card is not a wasteland. Since the reopening of movie theaters after total confinement, they have constituted 93% of the premieres. The recommended Irish production ‘Dating Amber’ adds to this striking figure, with the intention of raising a worthy figure in times of pandemic. The occasion deserves it, given its freshness and spirit. In the vein of the equally attractive ‘Sing Street’, of similar nationality, or British titles such as ‘God Help the Girl’, with Britpop as a great soundtrack, or the luminous series ‘Sex Education’, the release at hand places in the 90s the tribulations of two young people, a boy and a girl, with difficulties coming out of the closet.

They are both fed up with being the subject of all kinds of jokes and tacky comments from their classmates. His alleged sexual orientation is continually mocked. In order to stop the avalanche of insults and scorn, they decide to pose as a typical sentimental partner. He, gay, she, lesbian, pretend to be dating to silence all kinds of rumors, but sometimes the supposed remedy opens the door to new problems.

Presented at the 58th edition of the Gijón International Film Festival, within the Enfants Terribles section, ‘Dating Amber’ is written and directed by David Freyne, responsible for a curious horror production, ‘The Cured’, available at Filmin, about a cannibal virus that plagues Europe. In his second film, after his chilling debut, he opts for a seemingly opposite genre, the romantic comedy, Kindly describing a fake relationship that calls for entanglement while portraying a strong friendship in parallel. Emotionally it enjoys an attractive double reading. On the foundations of an apparent romance, riddled with lies in the face of others, an adventure of loyalty and absolute affection is built between two people who understand each other perfectly.

Lola Petticrew (‘A Hype on the Road’) and Fionn O’Shea (‘Normal People’) are actually the perfect couple, but they are not sexually attracted. They are true friends, honest and devoted to camaraderie, with the inevitable ups and downs that wind up the cinematographic narrative. Both actors do an excellent job. It is not as biting as the sensational British series ‘Derry Girls’, but it handles irony and black humor with courage.

Life at the institute can be a real hell and ‘Datin Amber’ exposes it from the optimism, without avoiding the slap on the wrist to a society that has evolved since the time it portrays but still has a lot to learn in terms of inclusion. It is a touch of attention and a sense of homage to all those people who have suffered, like the protagonists of the film, the denial of their own identity, insecurity and expletive. Fitting in is not always easy in the world we live in. It is recommended to reconcile the screening of this premiere, already a classic LGTBI, with the recently released self-closing miniseries ‘It’s a Sin’ (HBO). Great double program.