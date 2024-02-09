Dating | A gym in Espoo is trying out pink “single bracelets”

At training parties, we are looking for a gym companion with a real purpose.

Commercial the mother of holidays, Valentine's Day, will come again soon.

The fitness center in Espoo has come up with a good way to combine Valentine's Day, working out and looking for a partner. And make money with it.

On the Saturday before Valentine's Day, the fitness center OCR Factory located in Suomenoja organizes a slightly different Valentine's Day activity for Singles: a training party with single bracelets.

With pink the wristband tells other trainers that they can come and chat and get to know each other. That he is interested in meeting new people. And so is single.

The idea is not unique, as it brings to mind, for example, Vuosaari's Columbus K-Market”single baskets“, which HS reported on at the end of the year.

There you can collect your shopping in a pink single basket, and if you're brave enough, strike up a conversation with another creature with a similar passion.

In the Espoo gym's Valentine's Day celebration, special tunes are not limited to wristbands. In the event called “workout party”, functional exercises are performed for an hour, and after the shower, the party starts in the party room of the hall.

“During training, it's natural to start talking about movements and how to do them. And afterwards you can talk about past workouts and your own hobbies, for example”, CEO of OCR Factory Oy Miia Klärich explain.

CEO Miia Klärich (front) also participates in the training party herself, but without the single bracelet.

The OCR sport is known in Finland for the Tough Viking competitions. OCR comes from the words “obstacle course racing”, which loosely translates into off-road obstacle course racing. Photo from 2015.

But does anyone want to meet their partner in sweat while working out?

“The hall environment is a good place to get to know new people,” explains Klärich.

The training party organized for the first time last year was a success and more than 30 men and women were present, many of them looking for a life partner or a training partner.

Klärich does not know if romances or other relationships developed at the party.

“At least one couple met later, but I don't know if anything more came of it.”

This year, the word single was removed from the name of the event.

“Training parties are open to everyone, so you can bring a reserved friend with you. Singles can wear a singles bracelet if they want,” says Klärich.

According to Klärich, there is always a program at the party in the hall. The picture shows the hall's little Christmas in 2023.

Valentine's Day in terms of commercialism, the entrepreneur says that he himself does not need gifts or material, but to do things together.

“The training party started from one of our customers' wish to give Sinkui something else to do on Valentine's Day than joint walks, coffees or board game evenings. There's not much else to do like this,” says Klärich.

Klärich participates in the training party himself, but without the single bracelet.

There is actually a love story associated with going braceletless.

“I met my current partner at the continuation of last year's party in a bar,” laughs Klärich.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on Wednesday, February 14.