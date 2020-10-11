Donald Trump and Joe Biden had agreed a total of three appointments for TV duels. The number has now been reduced to two.

Update from October 11, 2020: The second TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been canceled. The appointment was originally scheduled for October 15th. Trump has not agreed to a change in the course of the event. In view of the US President’s corona illness, the organizers wanted to hold a virtual TV duel in which the opponents are connected by camera. Trump and Biden would not have stood and discussed on the same stage as usual.

Of the October 22nd however, is still the date for the last TV duel. Trump and Biden will therefore only debate directly against each other twice instead of three times before the 2020 US election.

TV duels for the US election 2020: Dates of the debates between Trump and Biden

First report from August 11, 2020:

Washington DC – The US election campaign* picks up more and more speed. Donald Trump * wants his presidency against Joe Biden defend and do not shy away from confrontation. The other candidates * traditionally play a smaller role in the USA.

Trump has his claim with one Request for a new schedule underlined. He wants more debates against its democratic adversary, declared Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien across from Fox News. The speech duels should also start earlier.

US election: Donald Trump wants more dates for TV duels – they should also start earlier

The first public exchange of blows was scheduled for September 29th. A much too late date for the TV duel, as the Trump side said. “Be at this point 16 states already elected have “, denounces Stepien,” that concerns me. I want to see President Donald Trump on the stage against Joe Biden. ”Above all, the so-called swing states will probably be decisive for the election.

Four TV duels are planned for the 2020 US election. Three of them between Trump and Biden, one between Vice President Mike Pence * and Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the Vice Presidency.

“We want more debates. We want the debates to start earlier“, Summarized Bill Stepien. A demand that was viewed very skeptically by the Democrats and clearly rejected.

USA: Biden clearly against Trump’s demand in the election campaign – suspicious plan

The Biden side accuses Trump of to hope for slip-ups in public duels. The more often Joe Biden is in the spotlight, the more likely he could make a faux pas, the alleged one Republican train of thoughthow he “The Hill“described. Every new date for a TV duel automatically means more opportunities for Schnitzer.

In addition, the Biden camp suspected that Trump * wanted to deal with the frequent debates distract from the grievances in the United States. They named the Corona crisis * and the citizens’ protests against racist injustice *.

2020 US election: TV debates at a glance – What date will Trump and Biden meet?

TV duel date organizer place Republican candidate Democratic candidate 1 September 29th Case Western Reserve University Cleveland, Ohio Donald Trump Joe Biden 2 October 7th University of Utah Salt Lake City, Utah Mike Pence Kamala Harris 3 October 15 (CANCELED) Adrienne Arsht Center for Performance Art Miami, Florida Donald Trump Joe Biden 4th October 22nd Belmont University Nashville, Tennesee Donald Trump Joe Biden

