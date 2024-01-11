Idea Factory International announced that DATE LIVE: Ren Dystopia will be released in Europe during 2024. The title will be available digitally on PCbut at the moment a possible release date has not yet been revealed.
The company has announced that it will also be released in a Digital Deluxe Editionwhich will include:
- Digital Art Collection (13 pages)
- Character art collection
- Rough art collection
- 2 Audio Dramas in Japanese + Drama Scripts in English: “Natsumi Encounter” and “Origami Friendship”
- Official Soundtrack (27 tracks)
- The Short Novel “Ren Masques”, in English
We leave you now with a trailer for the announcement, wishing you a good viewing as always!
DATES LIVE: Ren Dystopia – Announcement Trailer
Source: Idea Factory International
#DATES #LIVE #Ren #Dystopia #West
Leave a Reply