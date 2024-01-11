Idea Factory International announced that DATE LIVE: Ren Dystopia will be released in Europe during 2024. The title will be available digitally on PCbut at the moment a possible release date has not yet been revealed.

The company has announced that it will also be released in a Digital Deluxe Editionwhich will include:

Digital Art Collection (13 pages)

Character art collection

Rough art collection

2 Audio Dramas in Japanese + Drama Scripts in English: “Natsumi Encounter” and “Origami Friendship”

Official Soundtrack (27 tracks)

The Short Novel “Ren Masques”, in English

We leave you now with a trailer for the announcement, wishing you a good viewing as always!

DATES LIVE: Ren Dystopia – Announcement Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International