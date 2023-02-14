Next February 16th the film of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniatape that will start the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, there are already some dates with everything that will arrive this year and some later. Not only talking about films for cinema, but also with the series of disneyplus.

Here are the premieres:

– What If…? season 2 (2023)

– Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16, 2023)

–Secret Invasion (2023)

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

– Echo (Summer 2023)

– Loki: Season 2 (Summer 2023)

– The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

– Ironheart (Fall 2023)

– X-Men ’97 (Fall 2023)

– Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Summer 2024)

– Daredevil: Born Again (Spring 2024)

– Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

– Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

–Blade (September 6, 2024)

– Deadpool 3 (November 8, 2024)

–Spider-Man: Freshman Year (2024)

–Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025)

– Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

–Untitled Marvel Movie (November 7, 2025)

– Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)

–Vision Quest (TBD)

–Spider-Man 4 (TBD)

–Armor Wars (TBD)

– Wakanda series ( TBD)

–Marvel Zombies (TBD)

– Shang Chi 2 (TBD)

–Wonder Man (Date TBD)

– Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special 2 (TBD)

Remember that more date updates will be given during D23 wave San Diego Comic-Con.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: For now, Marvel’s plans seem very solid in terms of film and television content. We’ll see if the new stage of the brand shows us an interesting path.