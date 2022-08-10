Former Finnish Foreign Minister Tuomioja allowed Finland and Sweden to join NATO by June 2023

Erkki Tuomioja, a member of the Finnish unicameral parliament, the Finnish unicameral parliament, spoke about the country’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO. His words lead “News”.

Tuomioya revealed the terms for Finland and Sweden to join NATO and allowed the countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance no later than June 2023.

“According to the assessment we gave in June [2022 года]ratification process [протоколов о членстве Финляндии и Швеции в НАТО] will take four to 12 months. I still believe that this deadline is quite accurate, ”the ex-head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry emphasized.