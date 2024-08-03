Discussion of Hamas Politburo Chief Candidacy to Begin After Three-Day Mourning

The discussion and election of a new Hamas politburo chief to replace the slain Ismail Haniyeh will begin after three days of mourning. Such dates have been revealed RIA News with reference to your own source.

“The issue will be discussed after the end of the three-day mourning period, which ends on Sunday, and discussions on this matter will take many days,” the agency’s source said.

Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement called the attack treacherous and blamed it on “Zionists.” As reported earlier, the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was a show of force by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights from Lebanon.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has promised harsh punishment in response to Haniyeh’s killing.