Last year at this point, the Benidorm Fest had already chosen Chanel as its winner and Spanish representative in Eurovision with notable audience success for RTVE (21% audience share), which was repeated in the Turin final. The Valencian musical contest has already begun filming in its 2023 edition, but it is the night of this Tuesday, January 31, when the first of its semifinals is broadcast. And the public entity, wishing to create again one of the multimedia events of the year, has multiplied the broadcasts related to it, not only on the television screen. Also their presence in the streets, where the colorful graphics of the musical contest decorate the center of the city and the many guests and organizers occupy their hotels.

More information

The semifinals this Tuesday 31 and Thursday 2 February will be broadcast live on TVE’s La 1 starting at 10:50 p.m., lasting approximately 90 minutes. In each of them, held at the Palau d’Esports l’Illa, nine applicants will participate, of which four will advance to the final. That last gala will be broadcast on La 1 on Saturday, February 4 starting at 10:05 p.m. In it, the eight finalist candidates will be measured. The three galas will be presented by the singer Mónica Naranjo, Rodrigo Vázquez (presenter of the The hunter) and Inés Hernand, who already presented the festival in 2022. They can also be followed live from a second screen, that of RTVE Play, the free on-demand content platform of the public channel. It is a way for viewers outside of Spain to also see the galas live. “This program is a space that is filling homes with music and diversity and leaving other things behind”, Hernand highlighted this Tuesday from the balcony of the Mediterranean, the most famous viewpoint in Benidorm.

The performances of the first semifinal will be, in this order: Sharonne with Air, Aritz with FlemishSofia Martin with Tuki, agoney with I want to burnMegara with Arcadia, Alice Wonder with I wouldMeler with They will not move us, Fusa Nocta with My family and Twin Melody with sayonara. Mónica Naranjo herself, as well as Edurne and Leo Rizzi, will perform this Tuesday night.

In the second semifinal they will participate, still without established order, Alfred with since you areWhite Dove with EAEAE’FEMME with Ugh!famous with la lolaJose Otero with winters on marsKarmento with I want and mournRakky Ripper with TractionSiderland with what a slave tot and Vicco with nocturna.

A special program The night of the Benidorm Fest, will be broadcast before (from 22.05) and after both semifinals. Miki Núñez, Spanish representative in Eurovision 2019 and former contestant of Triumph operationand Aitor Albizua, in charge of one of the new contests of the public channel, The joker of La 1They will be your presenters. Together they will show exclusive content about what happens at the galas and outside of them and they will interview those classified for the final. On the night of February 4 they will also be interviewing the winner or winners of the second edition of the Benidorm Fest, destined to represent Spain in Eurovision, to be held in Liverpool in May.

Also in audio and ‘streaming’

David Andújar and David Insua, the creators of what a picture (Podium Podcast) will be in charge of telling in first person what happens throughout the week behind the scenes of the festival in Benidorm Fresha podcast special of which its first installment can already be heard.

David Andújar (on the left) and David Insua pose with the bronze microphone, the Benidorm Fest trophy. RTVE

As for the radio, RNE will broadcast the two semifinals and the final with Julia Varela, a commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest, together with the team from wake up people and with the group Varry Brava and the singer Eva Santamaría as collaborators. In addition, on Saturday 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Varela will do a special from the mobile studio of the station located in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Benidorm with guests such as Rosa López, Gonzalo Hermida, and the finalists of the Benidorm Fest. Other public radio spaces that will broadcast from the city of Alicante are RNE afternoons with Carles Mesa (Thursday 2); Half morning with Samanta Villar and Carlos Santos (Friday 3); Avui Sortim with Xavi Martínez on Ràdio 4 (Friday 3), and It is not an ordinary day (Sunday 5), in which Pepa Fernández will interview the winner.

RTVE Play joins its catalog these days Benidorm Calling. In it, three much-loved faces on social networks, Inés Hernand, Jordi Cruz and Xuso Jones, meet the participants and guests of the different events that the city is organizing and that can also be followed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of RTVE.

Hernand herself will move to Benidorm, on Friday the 3rd from 7:00 p.m., Gene Playz, his program presented with Darío Eme Hache. They will broadcast from Plaza Triangular in a special edition of this youth debate that will focus on the fan phenomenon and the Spain brand, issues very close to the Benidorm Fest.

