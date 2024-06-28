Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 21:57

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) will go on vacation from his Band program until Sunday, the 30th, to begin his pre-campaign for mayor of São Paulo. The decision was seen as an attempt to postpone the definition of whether the journalist will finally have his name on the ballot after four withdrawals in previous elections. Tucanos and Datena himself guarantee that this time he will go to the end.

Electoral legislation prohibits broadcasters from broadcasting programs presented or commented on by pre-candidates from June 30. However, Datena’s vacation takes the focus away from this date and shifts attention to the party convention that will be held between July 20 and August 5, where a possible candidacy will be made official.

Another point is whether Datena will return to the show after his break ends. In 2018, he met the deadline and stopped hosting the show, but suddenly returned to the air days later and buried his pre-candidacy for the Senate.

Initially, allies said that the journalist would go off the air this Thursday, the 27th, to rest. However, this did not happen and he normally presents the program on Band. Despite this, the decision to take a vacation has not changed and he will meet the June 30 deadline required by electoral legislation.

After the holidays, the presenter plans to take three months of unpaid leave to carry out the electoral campaign, as revealed by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Estadão.

“This research only increased my desire to be mayor of São Paulo. It was clear that the city was looking for an alternative. I want to be mayor to remove organized crime from city hall and public services”, said Datena this Thursday, commenting on the result of the Quaest survey that places him in third place, but technically tied with Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

According to the survey, Nunes has 22% of voting intentions, Boulos 21% and Datena 17%. The margin of error is three percentage points, either way. Quaest conducted in-person interviews with 1,002 voters from São Paulo between June 22 and 25, and the reliability index is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-08653/2024.

Datena was a member of the PSB and was tipped to be vice-president of Tabata Amaral (PSB). In April, the deputy articulated the presenter’s move to the PSDB in an attempt to seal the support of the party, which would nominate the journalist as her running mate.

The scenario, however, did not materialize because the tucanos decided to launch their own candidacy and invited Datena, who agreed to be a pre-candidate.