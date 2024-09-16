Datena threw the object after the former coach called him a “stupid” and asked when he would give up his candidacy

The presenter and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), threw a chair at his opponent Pablo Marcal (PRTB) during the debate of the TV Cultura on the night of this Sunday (15.Sep.2024). The journalist was expelled. The former coach also left the place and was taken to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital.

Reproduction/TV Cultura – 15.set.2024 In the images, the moment when Datena throws the chair at Marçal. “TV Cultura” interrupted programming to show commercials

Before the attack, the former coach had been chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the race. In the 2nd block, the atmosphere between the two candidates had already heated up, when Marçal accused the journalist of having sexually harassed a woman.

“Dapena [apelido com o nome de Datena]you said in an interview that you entered the wrong election. […] We want to know what time you’re going to stop. You’ve already left the interview crying. You’re a guy who only talks when there’s a TV there. What time is Datena going to stop with this nonsense he’s doing?”said Marçal.

In response, Datena stated that the accusation Marçal was referring to had already been shelved due to lack of evidence. He said that the wear and tear caused by the episode “even caused death” of his mother-in-law.

The former coach tested the presenter again and questioned again when he would leave the competition.

“Datena doesn’t even know what he’s talking about here […]. Brazil wants to know, São Paulo wants to know, what time you’re going to stop, you didn’t answer the question. We want to know, you’re a jerk, you crossed the debate these days to slap me, and you said you wanted to do it, you’re not the man for that”, said Marçal.

After that moment, Datena went after Marçal with a chair. The program was interrupted for a few minutes. When it resumed, the presenter TV Culturasaid the episode “It was one of the most absurd on Brazilian television”. He reported that Datena was expelled and that Pablo Marçal chose to leave the place. Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB), Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Marina Helena (New) continued the debate.

Search Datafolha released on Thursday (12.set) shows a reaction from Nunes in the race for re-election in the city of São Paulo. The politician now has 27% of voting intentions. In the study carried out a week earlier, he had 22%.

Next, Bouloswith 25%. Marçal scores 19% (a negative swing of 3 percentage points compared to the previous study). The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way, so there is a technical tie between the two.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 10 to 12, 2024. 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-07978/2024. According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$95,438.14. The amount was paid by S.Paulo Newspaper.

This report will receive more information.