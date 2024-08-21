Tucano claims that the previous edition was “barbaric” and declares that the coach’s tactic is not “democratic”

São Paulo Mayoral candidate José Luiz Datena (PSDB) said this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) that he did not attend the debate organized by the magazine Look on August 19 by “campaign strategy” and mentioned that the previous one, organized by State of S.Pauloit was a “barbarism”.

The presenter stated that he was not used to the debate format and that the editions have been the scene of attacks between the candidates. “If you go to a debate to have discussions, fights, slaps, there will be no time left for anyone to present their ideas and government plans”said in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Datena referred to the clash between Pablo Marcal (PRTB) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol). During the debate of Statethe coach showed a work card to the PSOL member, who tried to slap the document out of his opponent’s hand.

Watch (18s):

The toucan said he does not know how he would have reacted if provoked by Marçal, but he reprimanded Boulos for his attitude. According to Datena, Marçal’s tactic is not “democratic”.

“Pablo is jumping the gun. It may be what he chose, but it is not the best for democracy.”he declared.