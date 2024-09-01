Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 19:20

During a debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNewsthe candidate, José Luiz Datena (PSDB), said that organized crime is infiltrating São Paulo politics. The speech was made in response to a question from Tabata Amaral (PSB).

“Unfortunately, there are militias in our glorious GCM, with people arrested, an example that comes from Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro,” said Datena.

During his speech, the candidate also attacked Ricardo Nunes (MDB), as did Tabata in her reply. Both used their right of reply to criticize the current mayor’s administration.

Tabata criticized the situation of Cracolândia in the capital of São Paulo and mentioned the connection of militias to the situation in the city center: “Why is it only now that the polls are falling that you have the courage to say that Pablo Marçal has connections with the PCC?” she said.