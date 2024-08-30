Presenter attributes 7-point drop in polls to poor performance in debate and Marçal’s anti-democratic strategy

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Jose Luis Datena (PSDB) said again on Thursday (August 29, 2024) that he will not give up the electoral race, despite having fallen in the polls of voting intentions. The presenter attributed the loss of performance to his lack of experience in debate and the strategy “undemocratic” from the coach Pablo Marcal (PRTB) in the dispute.

“I entered the campaign with the prestige I had acquired on television. When it came to the debate, I wasn’t used to the rules of the game, I don’t know if I’ll ever get used to it.”, declared Datena in a debate at the GloboNews.

Search Quaest released on Wednesday (August 28) showed Datena in 4th place, with 12% of voting intentions, compared to 19% in the previous survey, released 1 month earlier. The candidates Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Pablo Marçal appeared technically tied, within the margin of error of 3 percentage points. Respectively, they have 22%, 19% and 19% of voting intentions.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 25 to 27, 2024. 900 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08379/2024. According to Quaest, the cost of the study was R$114,600. The amount was paid by TV Globo. Read more here.

The presenter said that there was a “deafening silence” after the results of the survey were released, but PSDB leaders insisted on his candidacy and ruled out the possibility of an eventual alliance with any other candidate.

“This is the most difficult election. I presented myself as a candidate against polarization, saying that neither [o ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro [PL] nor [o presidente Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva (PT)] They will rule São Paulo. Boulos is Lula’s puppet, and Nunes wants to be Bolsonaro’s puppet. I’m against that. I was the new guy. Then, suddenly, a guy completely out of the ordinary appeared, with whom I don’t share any ideology. In the other elections, I would certainly win. Now, nobody knows who will win this election. And since nobody knows who will win, maybe I can win.”, he stated.

The “guy out of the curve” Datena referred to is Marçal. According to the PSDB candidate, “Marçal set up an internet program to use all of us candidates as passive poles to put on a little show on the internet. When they realized the risk that this posed to democracy, it was too late. What Pablo did was simply kick democracy. He used all of us to make cuts and sell himself to his audience. He has to be stopped, he can’t continue.”.

