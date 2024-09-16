“Hi Datena, forgive me for the harsh words against you,” says the beginning of the message. Read the alleged exchange of messages below:

Marçal was discharged from the Sírio-Libanês Hospital on the morning of Monday (September 16). In a video posted on his backup Instagram account (the Electoral Court suspended his social media accounts in August), the candidate said he is going to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) to undergo a forensic examination. He filed a police report against the presenter.

“That [a cadeirada] It is attempted murder”said the former coach.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Before the attack, Marçal was chosen to ask Datena a question. He asked the presenter when he would give up the race. In the 2nd block, the atmosphere between the two candidates had already heated up, when Marçal accused the journalist of having sexually harassed a woman.

“Dápena [apelido com o nome de Datena]you said in an interview that you entered the wrong election […] We want to know when you’re going to stop. You’ve already left the interview crying. You’re a guy who only talks when there’s a TV there writing. When will Datena stop with this nonsense?said Marçal.

In response, Datena stated that the accusation to which Marçal referred was archived by the Public Prosecutor’s Office due to lack of evidence. He said that the wear and tear with the episode “it even caused death” of his mother-in-law.

The former coach provoked the presenter again and asked him again when he would leave the race for Mayor of São Paulo.

“Datena doesn’t even know what he’s talking about here […] Brazil wants to know, São Paulo wants to know, what time you’re going to stop, you didn’t answer the question. We want to know, you’re a jerk, you crossed the debate these days to slap me, and you said you wanted to do it, you’re not the man for that.”said Marçal.

After that moment, Datena went after Marçal with a chair. The program was interrupted for a few minutes.

When resumed, the presenter of the TV CulturaLeão Serva said that the episode “It was one of the most absurd on Brazilian television”. He reported that Datena was expelled and that Pablo Marçal chose to leave the place. He went to the Sírio-Libanês hospital.

Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB), Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Marina Helena (New) continued the debate.

