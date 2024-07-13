Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 7:32

Although he has not made any public appearances since he launched his candidacy for mayor of São Paulo in early June, TV host José Luiz Datena (PSDB) is working to build the necessary structure to run in the election. Since he took a break from TV on the 29th, his main initiative has been to start conversations with marketing expert Felipe Soutello. The conversation was with representatives of the PSDB, not with the journalist. Affiliated with the party, Soutello served as an advisor to Ricardo Nunes (MDB), but has distanced himself from the mayor’s project in the last two years.

Datena’s history of electoral setbacks – he has already withdrawn from running on four occasions – still leaves doubts as to whether he will actually be in the municipal race this year. PSDB leaders, such as the national president, Marconi Perillo, and the municipal president, José Aníbal, and the presenter himself, guarantee that this time he will be a candidate. His opponents, however, are still skeptical, as they consider the journalist unpredictable.

The signs are mixed: almost a month before the start of the official campaign, there is still no date for the first public event and the PSDB has not yet defined when it will hold its convention, one of the steps to move forward with the candidacy and which needs to be held between July 20 and August 5.

Vacation

On the other hand, the presenter went on vacation, stopped presenting his program as required by electoral legislation, announced that when the rest period is over he will take unpaid leave to campaign and is preparing to participate in the debate to be held by the newspaper. S.Paulo Newspaper last Tuesday.

The PSDB guarantees that Datena will have the necessary resources for the campaign, but, with the party’s shrinkage in recent years, the tucanos will have a smaller share of the Electoral Fund: the party will receive R$156 million to fund candidates throughout the country, an amount lower than the R$170 million, in adjusted values, received in 2020. “I’m not going to put a penny in,” Datena told State in June.

Soutello is a member of the PSDB. He participated in the campaigns of José Serra (PSDB), Geraldo Alckmin, now a member of the PSB, and former mayor Bruno Covas, who died in 2021 due to cancer. He was one of the organizers of the Lula-Alckmin ticket in the 2022 election.

In that dispute, the marketing expert worked on Simone Tebet’s (MDB) campaign and was in favor of her declaring support for the PT candidate in the second round against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With the exception of Pablo Marçal (PRTB), all the main pre-candidates had conversations with the marketing expert about the municipal election.

Thirst

Tabata Amaral (PSB), for example, sought out Soutello after breaking up with marketing expert Pablo Nobel, as shown in Column of the State. However, she ended up closing a deal with the head of digital communications for Eduardo Paes’ (PSD) administration in Rio de Janeiro.

In another sign that it is seeking to structure itself, the PSDB has rented a new headquarters for the São Paulo branch after the old one became the target of disputes with former president Fernando Alfredo. The new address, on Minas Gerais Street, near Paulista Avenue, will serve as a sort of “headquarters” for Datena’s campaign when the election period begins on August 16. The information was published by the magazine Look and confirmed by State.

Band is also preparing for the coming months without Datena. The expectation is that he will remain focused on the electoral campaign, moving away from the Brasil Urgente program at least until the end of the election, unlike what happened in 2018: that year the presenter left the program before June 30th as stipulated by law, but returned to the air suddenly and buried his candidacy for the Senate.

Tests

Last week, the station tested other presenters for the afternoon news program. Last Saturday, Felipe Garraffa made his debut as anchor. However, Band’s main bet is Joel Datena, son of the PSDB candidate, to take over the Brasil Urgente show. The complication arises because Joel already hosts a morning show on the station, which will be extended. Despite this, advertisements for Brasil Urgente with Joel as the presenter are already circulating internally at the station. Band was contacted, but did not respond.

Datena is organizing his pre-candidacy while negotiating the renewal of his contract with the TV channel. According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7, he agreed to reduce his salary by 70%, but agreed to renew it for another two years if he is not elected mayor.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.